Keystone Realtors Q1 Profit Jumps Over 3-Times To ₹52cr

Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors, said: "Q1FY27 marks a steady start to the year as we build on the strong momentum achieved in FY26. During the quarter, we recorded pre-sales of ₹617 crore billion, supported by resilient sustenance sales and continued homebuyer confidence in our projects." Irani highlighted that the company has posted its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax.