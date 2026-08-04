Keystone Realtors Q1 Profit Jumps Over 3-Times To ₹52cr

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than three times jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹52.37 crore for the quarter ended June on better revenue.
Its net profit stood at ₹16.33 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹493.26 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹288.64 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors, said: "Q1FY27 marks a steady start to the year as we build on the strong momentum achieved in FY26. During the quarter, we recorded pre-sales of ₹617 crore billion, supported by resilient sustenance sales and continued homebuyer confidence in our projects." Irani highlighted that the company has posted its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax.
These results reflect the strength of our business model, disciplined execution, and continued focus on driving sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders, he added.
"Supported by a strong balance sheet and a healthy liquidity position, we remain well capitalised to pursue growth opportunities, execute our development pipeline efficiently, and create long-term value for our customers, shareholders, and all stakeholders," Irani said.
Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 41 completed projects, 17 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects.
Advertisement
So far, the company has delivered over 29+ million square feet area. It has a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area.