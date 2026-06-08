Tata Trusts To Examine Group's Loss-Making Units on June 8, Days Before Key Board Meeting

The trustees of Tata Trusts will be meeting today to review presentations on some of Tata Group's biggest loss-making and long-gestation businesses, including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The meeting comes four days before a Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for June 12, where governance and leadership issues, including Chairman N Chandrasekaran's possible third term, are expected to come up for discussion. Tata Trusts, the controlling shareholder of Tata Sons, plays a central role in governance and oversight across the group.
The trustees are expected to examine the investment rationale, operating trajectory and continued losses in several of the group's newer ventures that have required significant capital commitments in recent years. The report however said that it was not immediately clear who would make the presentations before the trustees.
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is expected to share his observations following detailed discussions at the Tata Sons board meeting held on May 26, where executives from Air India, Tata Digital and consumer-facing businesses made presentations before directors.
According to reports, the May 26 board meeting was largely without disagreement.
Executives explained the long-term rationale behind several businesses that remain loss-making despite significant capital infusion, presenting them as strategic long-gestation bets rather than near-term profit generators, the report added. "There was no confrontation or major disagreement during the meeting. The presentations happened in detail and the board discussions were relatively smooth," one person directly aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.
Air India, which was acquired from the government in 2022, is expected to require substantial investment in the years ahead towards fleet expansion, network growth and operational turnaround, as per the reports.
Tata Digital, which houses the group's digital commerce interests including Tata Neu, remains in investment mode amid competition from established players in consumer internet and e-commerce.
Tata Electronics, at the centre of the group's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions, requires significant upfront investment and long gestation periods before generating returns.
The presentations discussed over the past two weeks form part of a revised three-year business plan that Noel Tata had sought.
Notably, Noel Tata had raised reservations at the February 24 Tata Sons board meeting regarding the group's business roadmap, capital allocation priorities and financial performance of certain businesses. He also conveyed concerns that portions of the strategic roadmap presented to the trusts in July 2025 had become dated amid changing market conditions and rising investment commitments.
The Moneycontrol report noted that the June 8 review could feed into future deliberations on leadership, capital allocation priorities and the pace of investments across several emerging businesses within the group.