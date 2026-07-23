Infosys Appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash As Next CEO, Salil Parekh To Step Down

Infosys Managing Director and CEO Salil Parekh will step down from his role effective April 1, 2027, ending a nine-year tenure
The board of the IT services firm has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as the new CEO-designate
Chairman Nandan Nilekani welcomed the internal promotion of Dash to lead the company through upcoming industry transformations
Infosys has named Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate of the company as the current CEO and MD Salil Parekh will step down on April 1, 2027.
During his nine years, Parekh guided the country's second-largest IT firm through digital shifts, stable operations and early enterprise AI.
CEO Parekh joined the company in January 2018. He is the longest-serving leader from outside the founding group, with his five-year contract ending on March 31, 2027.
Investors had raised succession concerns after the latest annual report and AGM notice omitted details about his future, as per Moneycontrol.
Seamless Leadership Transition
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani praised the board's decision to promote an internal candidate.
"The Board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO-designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys," Nilekani said.
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"It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO. On behalf of the Board, I also thank Salil for his outstanding leadership over 9 years. Under his stewardship, Infosys has strengthened its market position, expanded its capabilities, delivered significant value to shareholders, and built a strong platform for future growth," he added.
Salil has been instrumental in the turnaround of the company, establishing its leadership in the digital era, and for laying the foundation for a strong and differentiated AI strategy. He will continue to lead the Company until March 31, 2027, and work closely with Dash to ensure a seamless leadership transition, Nilekani remarked.
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Driving Growth and Stability
During Parekh's tenure, Infosys strengthened its position in cloud computing, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, expanding annual revenue beyond $20 billion.
The company emerged as a major beneficiary of post-pandemic enterprise technology spending, winning several multi-billion-dollar outsourcing and transformation contracts.
Parekh recently directed the firm's shift toward generative AI. Infosys poured capital into AI systems, enterprise products and employee retraining as clients redirected their budgets toward AI-driven changes.
Navigating Industry Headwinds
Indian IT faces severe headwinds as clients are slashing discretionary technology budgets and demanding lower prices across the $300 billon sector, while swift artificial intelligence adoption alters what businesses want from legacy software creation and support.
In a separate governance move, Infosys elevated board member Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman in April, although Nilekani had then said there were no plans for a chairman transition.
The company's corporate governance disclosures had also referred broadly to succession planning and leadership continuity without specifically addressing the CEO's future.
During his tenure, Parekh focused on improving execution, strengthening client relationships and simplifying the company's organisational structure after a period of leadership instability.