Tata Doubles Down on Electronics with Fresh ₹1,500 Cr Infusion into iPhone Manufacturing Business

Tata Group infused ₹1,500 crore into Tata Electronics to scale up its iPhone manufacturing operations and deepen its electronics play.
The investment is part of a broader strategy to expand capacity and strengthen its role in Apple’s global supply chain.
Alongside fresh funding, Tata has increased capital in related units including Pegatron India.
The Tata Group has infused ₹1,500 crore in fresh equity into Tata Electronics, its flagship iPhone contract manufacturing subsidiary, as the conglomerate accelerates its push to become a dominant player in Apple's global supply chain.
In total, Tata injected ₹3,000 crore into Tata Electronics during FY26, with the latest tranche concluded last month. The company also doubled its authorised share capital to ₹20,000 crore during the same fiscal year, regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) showed.
Separately, Tata Sons has raised the authorised share capital of Tata Electronics Products and Solutions, the entity housing its Pegatron operations, by ₹3,500 crore to ₹6,250 crore, pointing to further capital deployment ahead. Tata Electronics had acquired a controlling 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India, the Indian arm of the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, in January 2025.
Both moves were undertaken to support ongoing "business activities," the companies said in their regulatory filings.
Rising Valuations Reflect Growing Ambitions
The latest funding round in Tata Electronics was priced at ₹62 per share, a steep jump from ₹10 per share in earlier rounds conducted in 2023, 2024 and January 2025, reflecting the company's dramatically improved scale and strategic importance.
Tata Electronics' consolidated operating income surged to ₹66,206 crore in FY25, up from just ₹3,752 crore in FY24. Its net loss narrowed sharply to ₹69 crore from ₹825 crore a year earlier.
The investments come as Tata has reportedly emerged as Apple's fastest-growing supplier. According to an earlier analysis by research firm Canalys, Tata's share of India's iPhone exports rose from 13% in 2024 to 37% last year, a rise driven by the integration of Wistron's plant, expansion of its Hosur facility, and a strengthening local manufacturing ecosystem.
Foxconn continues to lead with a 52% share, but Tata's rapid ascent marks a significant shift in how Apple is diversifying and deepening its India-based production strategy.
Beyond organic growth, Tata has also been building out capabilities through acquisitions. The group acquired the Indian unit of Chinese industrial firm Justech Precision for close to $100 million in August last year, with HSBC Bank and HDFC Bank advising on the transaction, according to multiple reports.