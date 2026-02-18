Fresh Rift Emerges at Tata Education Trust as Trustee Renewals Face Uncertainty

Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh’s renewals at Tata Education and Development Trust may face hurdles due to the need for unanimous board approval.
Life trustee Mehli Mistry is unlikely to back the extensions and has raised governance concerns, including scrapping the vice-chairman post.
The issue gains significance amid Maharashtra’s stricter trust governance norms and recent tensions within Tata Trusts.
Fresh tensions have surfaced within the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) as the terms of two trustees come up for renewal in the coming months.
Point to note: TEDT is one of the philanthropic arms focusing on education and social welfare initiatives and operates under the larger Tata Trusts umbrella. It does not hold any stake in Tata Sons, which is the principal investment holding company and promoter of the Tata Group.
The tenures of the trustees, which includes industrialist Venu Srinivasan and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh, are due to end in about two months. However, their extensions may not be automatic. Under TEDT’s governance structure, any renewal requires unanimous approval of the board, a condition that could prove challenging, according to a report by Economic Times.
The report added that TEDT's life trustee, Mehli Mistry, is unlikely to back the proposed renewals. If the board fails to unanimously approve the extensions, it would signal that internal differences among trustees remain unresolved.
The latest strain comes shortly after Mehli Mistry reportedly raised objections at a trust meeting over the continuation of the Vice Chairman’s post across Tata Trusts. He argued that the Trust Deed does not provide for such a position and called for the role to be scrapped.Currently, the Vice Chairman's role is held by Vijay Singh.
Meanwhile, three trustees, Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry and Jehangir Mistry, hold life terms at TEDT, making upcoming renewals of other trustees particularly sensitive.
The current developments follow earlier differences within the Tata Trusts ecosystem. Last year, Mehli Mistry stepped down from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust after his reappointment was not approved by a group of trustees. That group was led by Noel Tata and included Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from differences over the appointment of a nominee director to the Tata Sons board in 2025.
Notably, the matter has gained additional importance after the Maharashtra government notified an ordinance in 2025 tightening governance norms for public charitable trusts, ET said. The ordinance increases regulatory scrutiny of trustee appointments, tenure extensions, and compliance procedures, thereby raising the stakes for unanimous board decisions.