Fresh Rift Emerges at Tata Education Trust as Trustee Renewals Face Uncertainty

The current developments follow earlier differences within the Tata Trusts ecosystem. Last year, Mehli Mistry stepped down from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust after his reappointment was not approved by a group of trustees. That group was led by Noel Tata and included Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from differences over the appointment of a nominee director to the Tata Sons board in 2025.