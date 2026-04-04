Tata Trusts Dispute: Mehli Mistry Seeks Probe Over Non-Parsi Appointments

Mehli Mistry seeks probe into Tata Trusts affiliate
Challenges vice-chairmen appointments over eligibility rules
Questions validity of decisions involving disputed trustees
Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has filed an affidavit before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. Mistry is seeking a probe into alleged irregularities at a trust affiliate, according to a report published by Mint.
He has challenged the appointments of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh as vice-chairmen. Mistry argued that their non-Parsi background makes them ineligible under the trust’s rules. The petition also names Chairman Noel Tata along with other trustees.
The petition relates to the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, an affiliate of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Mistry pointed to provisions in the trust deed dated December 1923, which require all trustees to be Zoroastrians and prohibit the inclusion of non-Parsis.
He contended that these rules were breached in the recent appointments, raising concerns over how individuals who do not meet the eligibility criteria could serve as trustees, the report said.
The plea also claims that decisions made with their involvement, including a circular resolution tied to his reappointment in October 2025, should be considered invalid.
Mistry's plea calls the appointments and related decisions a "clear breach" of the trust deed. He accused the management of poor governance and misrepresentation, while urging authorities to step in promptly to fix accountability.
The institution manages assets in Navsari and Mumbai, including a fire temple, a school, and a Parsi housing colony, and is governed by rules that limit trusteeship to members of the Zoroastrian community.
Tata Trusts Dispute
Mistry, considered a close associate of the late Ratan Tata, stepped down last year from key trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together control a majority stake in Tata Sons. His exit followed an internal rift among trustees over the appointment of a nominee director to the Tata Sons board in 2025.
The dispute escalated after Mistry’s reappointment to the two trusts was rejected by a group of trustees led by chairman Noel Tata. The group included current vice-chairman Vijay Singh, former defence secretary, and TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan.
A senior trust official had earlier told ET that since Mistry does not hold any role in the two main trusts, the matter does not automatically apply to the other trusts, and any decision would rest with the chairman of Tata Trusts.
At TEDT, Singh has reportedly indicated his willingness to relinquish the title, noting that it does not confer any additional authority. Venu Srinivasan, however, is understood to have said that a collective decision by the trusts would be appropriate.
Mistry currently also serves on the boards of Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata and Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.