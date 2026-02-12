Mehli Mistry Calls for Scrapping Vice-Chairman Post at Tata Trusts

Mistry, considered a close associate of the late Ratan Tata, stepped down last year from key trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together control a majority stake in Tata Sons. His exit followed an internal rift among trustees over the appointment of a nominee director to the Tata Sons board in 2025. The dispute escalated after Mistry’s reappointment to the two trusts was rejected by a group of trustees led by chairman Noel Tata. The group included current vice-chairman Vijay Singh, former defence secretary, and TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan.