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Tata Sons Board Grants Chandrasekaran Five-Year Extension As Chairman

The Tata Trusts, which hold a majority stake in Tata Sons between them, could still contest Chandrasekaran's reappointment

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
Photo: Getty Images
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Photo: Getty Images
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tata Sons board gave N Chandrasekaran a fresh five-year term and began work toward listing the company.

  • Sir Dorabji Tata Trust tried to stop nominee director Venu Srinivasan from voting for the listing; he refused, citing his independent duty as a director.

  • The listing push follows the RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' bid to deregister, and any legal challenge to that order can only come from Tata Sons, not the Trusts.

N Chandrasekaran will continue as Tata Sons' executive chairman for another five years, with the board approving his fresh term at a meeting on Thursday, the Economic Times reported. The same meeting also set in motion the process for listing the group's holding company.

The Tata Trusts, which hold a majority stake in Tata Sons between them, could still contest Chandrasekaran's reappointment, according to the report.

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A Trust Tries To Bind A Nominee's Vote

Behind the board's decision lies a growing disagreement among the Tata Trusts over whether Tata Sons should go public. At the centre of it is Venu Srinivasan, a nominee director whom the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust wanted to stop from backing the listing.

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On Wednesday night, the Trust reportedly pushed through a circular resolution to that effect. Noel Tata, who heads the Trust, and trustee Darius Khambata put their names to it. Their reasoning, the report said, rested on Srinivasan having spoken publicly in favour of listing, which they felt put him at odds with the role of a Trust-appointed director bound to protect its interests, as per another report by the publication.

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Srinivasan did not accept the restriction. He pointed out that he sits on the Tata Sons board as a joint nominee of two Trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, so neither could dictate his vote on its own, the report said.

In his response to the Trust, Srinivasan is said to have argued that his responsibilities as a company director come first, ahead of any Trust's preference. He described his role as one requiring independent judgment in the interests of Tata Sons and its stakeholders, not a fixed voting instruction from any single Trust.

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N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons (extreme left), and Noel Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts - null
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Listing Driven By RBI Order

The disagreement has surfaced just as Tata Sons faces a regulatory deadline. The RBI recently turned down the company's plea to give up its registration as a core investment company, a category of non-bank lender. Firms placed by the RBI in the Upper Layer of such lenders are required by rule to list publicly.

The report added that the board is likely to fall in line with the RBI's order. Doing so would mean Tata Sons has to meet all norms that apply to upper layer non-bank finance companies, listing included, and start working toward it in the months ahead.

Should the company wish to fight the RBI's decision in court, that fight would have to be led by Tata Sons itself. The Tata Trusts, despite jointly owning over half the company, would have no standing to bring such a challenge, the report further said.

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