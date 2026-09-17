India Wants to Be the World’s Next Chip Hub, Modi Says At Semicon 2.0

PM Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026, pitching India as a reliable global destination for semiconductor manufacturing amid disruptions and challenges facing the industry.
Semicon 2.0 will broaden India’s chip ambitions beyond assembly and packaging to fabrication, design, equipment, materials and advanced research.
India has approved 12 semiconductor projects, while the government targets another one lakh semiconductor engineers after reaching its earlier target of 85,000 engineers ahead of schedule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated SEMICON India 2026, pitching India as a trusted destination for global semiconductor manufacturing as the country seeks to build capabilities across the chip value chain under the newly notified ₹1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 programme.
“The semiconductor industry is facing numerous challenges. Amidst these challenges, the world is in dire need of new and reliable manufacturing hubs—and I say this with full responsibility. I assure you that India is continuously preparing itself for this role,” Modi said at the three-day event, which will run from September 17 to 19.
Modi said India was taking measures to position itself as a preferred destination for semiconductor manufacturing, highlighting the country's large pool of skilled young workers and engineers.
“India has an advantage of talented, skilled youth. India produces lakhs of engineers every year,” he added.
Semicon India 2026 is expected to showcase the next phase of India's semiconductor push, with the Semicon 2.0 programme aimed at expanding the country's capabilities beyond chip assembly and packaging to include fabrication, semiconductor equipment and materials, design and advanced research.
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Modi said India's semiconductor ecosystem was expanding rapidly and creating new opportunities for investment, innovation and economic growth.
So far, 12 semiconductor projects have been approved, with the government expecting the number to rise further in the next phase.
The government is seeking to develop an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem in India as part of efforts to strengthen domestic electronics manufacturing and reduce vulnerabilities arising from dependence on global supply chains.
On Wednesday, Modi chaired a roundtable with senior executives from leading global semiconductor companies, including Micron Technology, ASML, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, AMD, Intel and Tata Electronics.
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He stressed the need for closer collaboration between the government and industry, while highlighting India's growing talent pool, technology adoption and infrastructure. He also called for greater participation from industry in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India had already exceeded its semiconductor skilling target, producing 85,000 semiconductor engineers in four years against a target originally set for 10 years.
“The semiconductor industry is facing numerous challenges. Amidst these challenges, the world is in dire need of new and reliable manufacturing hubs—and I say this with full responsibility. I assure you that India is continuously preparing itself for this role,” Modi said at the inaugural function.
The government has now set a target of developing another one lakh semiconductor engineers. Students from tier-II and tier-III cities have already designed more than 250 chips, Mr Vaishnaw said.
The semiconductor ecosystem being developed in the country is also expected to generate 50,000–60,000 direct jobs, he added.