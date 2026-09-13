Chandrasekaran's Feb 2027 Exit Plan May Face Resistance From Tata Sons' NRC

A committee within Tata Sons' board is preparing to object to chairman N Chandrasekaran's plan to leave when his term concludes in February 2027. The nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) intends to formally ask him to stay on, a request that could put it on a collision course with Tata Trusts, the group's largest shareholder, which has already publicly backed Chandrasekaran's exit, according to a report by the Economic Times. The board is set to take up the matter at its meeting on September 17.