Ozone Pharmaceuticals Launches 'Ozone SHIELD' To Safeguard Doctors

Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd has launched 'Ozone SHIELD', an initiative to safeguard doctors amid rising instances of violence, harassment, and baseless legal suits against the medical community.
The security-legal-advisory system, aimed at protecting medical professionals, was unveiled by former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, at an event in the national capital on Wednesday.
The initiative provides personal security support during threats or manhandling, legal assistance in medico-legal disputes, and emotional wellbeing counselling.
When a doctor faces a threat or physical harassment, Ozone Shield's local team will step in directly in that doctor's area and provide the necessary security assistance, the company said, adding that Ozone has partnered with a national-level security agency for this.
"Ozone SHIELD stands as a testament to true leadership by safeguarding the legal and social rights of the doctors who dedicate their lives to protecting others," Bedi said, noting that it empowers the fraternity with knowledge, confidence, and strong support.
"When doctors face mindless violence or unnecessary legal harassment, protecting them becomes our duty. Protecting the Protectors is the sole purpose of Ozone SHIELD," said Subash Sehgal, Founder and Managing Director, Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
The company's field teams are rolling out the programme directly to doctors, beginning with gynaecologists, before covering other specialities.
Doctors can also register through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot