Peak XV Partners Sells 1.46% Stake In Groww For ₹1,756 Cr In Block Deal

Peak XV Partners has sold a 1.46 per cent stake in Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures for ₹1,756 crore, trimming its holding in the stockbroker through a bulk deal on the NSE.
Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, an affiliate of the venture capital firm, offloaded 9,17,14,208 shares, representing a 1.46 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based trading platform.
The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of ₹191.49 apiece, taking the aggregate value to ₹1,756.23 crore.
The sale brought down Peak XV Partners' stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures to 14.22 per cent from 15.68 per cent. The venture capital firm and its affiliates, however, continue to be the largest public shareholder in Groww.
The buyers of Groww's shares could not be identified from the NSE data.
On Thursday, shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose marginally to trade at ₹190.14 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The latest transaction adds to a series of stake sales by early investors in Groww this year.
In August, startup accelerator Y Combinator sold nearly a 1.2 per cent stake in Groww for ₹1,435 crore, while Friale offloaded more than 1.13 crore shares for ₹210 crore in June.
Earlier in May, Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, and Y Combinator together sold a 4.71 per cent stake for ₹5,326 crore.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Billionbrains Garage Ventures in July reported a 94 per cent rise in net profit to ₹735 crore in the June 2026 quarter.
The stockbroker had reported a net profit of ₹378 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Groww, the country's largest broking firm by active investors, reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,501 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹904 crore in the year-ago period.