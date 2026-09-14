IPO Diktat, Internal Strife, Leadership Woes: Tata Sons Board To Meet This Week Amid Chaos

Tata Sons’ board is expected to meet on September 17 to discuss the RBI’s listing directive and the company’s leadership transition
Directors could consider whether N Chandrasekaran should reconsider his decision not to seek a third term
The proposed IPO could be among India’s largest, but differences within Tata Trusts and a governance impasse could complicate the process
Tata Sons’ board is expected to meet on September 17, with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) listing directive and the holding company’s leadership transition likely to dominate discussions.
The meeting comes after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ request to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC), effectively bringing the possibility of a stock market listing back into focus.
Tata Sons had sought deregistration after becoming debt-free, in a bid to remain privately held.
RBI Push Brings IPO Back Into Focus
The RBI had classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022, making a stock exchange listing mandatory within three years.
The company remained unlisted after the September 2025 deadline while pursuing deregistration as a CIC.
A listing could significantly alter the ownership and governance dynamics of the Tata Group, given Tata Sons’ holdings in several major group companies.
Tata Sons could discuss the size and timing of a potential IPO at the September 17 meeting, according to media reports.
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The offering could be worth at least $5 billion, although the eventual size would depend on the stake diluted, as per a report by Business Standard (BS).
About 1% of Tata Sons could be valued at ₹15,000-20,000 crore, implying a valuation of up to ₹20 trillion (₹20 lakh crore), the report said.
Can Chandra Be Persuaded To Stay?
Leadership is the other major issue. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced in August that he would not seek a third term when his tenure ends on February 20, 2027.
Some Tata Sons directors could urge the 63-year-old chairman to reconsider, with the RBI’s listing decision strengthening the case for continuity during a potentially complex IPO process, as per the BS report.
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Chandra’s letter to the Board had referred to one board member not supporting his reappointment. That Board member was likely Noel Tata.
Now, whether Chandra is willing to change his position remains unclear.
The issue had already created differences within the group. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had earlier raised concerns over the performance of businesses including Air India and Tata Digital, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
Succession Process Faces Trusts Hurdle
With IPO plans, leadership succession and Tata Trusts’ governance issues now converging, the September 17 meeting could prove pivotal for Tata Sons.
Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has begun the process of constituting a selection committee for Chandra’s successor.
However, Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns about 23.56% of Tata Sons, remains unable to convene trustee meetings amid proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, per Moneycontrol.
The two principal trusts collectively form the core of Tata Trusts’ 66% holding in Tata Sons.
Their continuing differences over the holding company’s future could therefore complicate both succession planning and the proposed listing.