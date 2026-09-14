  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Tata sons board meeting sep 17 ipo diktat internal strife leadership woes in focus amid chaos

IPO Diktat, Internal Strife, Leadership Woes: Tata Sons Board To Meet This Week Amid Chaos

With IPO plans, leadership succession and Tata Trusts’ governance issues now converging, the September 17 meeting could prove pivotal for Tata Sons

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Noel Tata, N Chandrasekaran
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tata Sons’ board is expected to meet on September 17 to discuss the RBI’s listing directive and the company’s leadership transition

  • Directors could consider whether N Chandrasekaran should reconsider his decision not to seek a third term

  • The proposed IPO could be among India’s largest, but differences within Tata Trusts and a governance impasse could complicate the process

Tata Sons’ board is expected to meet on September 17, with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) listing directive and the holding company’s leadership transition likely to dominate discussions.

The meeting comes after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ request to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC), effectively bringing the possibility of a stock market listing back into focus.

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Tata Sons had sought deregistration after becoming debt-free, in a bid to remain privately held.

Related Content
Related Content

RBI Push Brings IPO Back Into Focus

The RBI had classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022, making a stock exchange listing mandatory within three years.

The company remained unlisted after the September 2025 deadline while pursuing deregistration as a CIC.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons (extreme left), and Noel Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts - null
Can Tata’s Big Bets Pay Off After Chandrasekaran’s Exit?

BY Vikash Tripathi

A listing could significantly alter the ownership and governance dynamics of the Tata Group, given Tata Sons’ holdings in several major group companies.

Tata Sons could discuss the size and timing of a potential IPO at the September 17 meeting, according to media reports.

Advertisement

The offering could be worth at least $5 billion, although the eventual size would depend on the stake diluted, as per a report by Business Standard (BS).

About 1% of Tata Sons could be valued at ₹15,000-20,000 crore, implying a valuation of up to ₹20 trillion (₹20 lakh crore), the report said.

Can Chandra Be Persuaded To Stay?

Leadership is the other major issue. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced in August that he would not seek a third term when his tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

Some Tata Sons directors could urge the 63-year-old chairman to reconsider, with the RBI’s listing decision strengthening the case for continuity during a potentially complex IPO process, as per the BS report.

Advertisement

N Chandrasekaran - null
Chandrasekaran's Feb 2027 Exit Plan May Face Resistance From Tata Sons' NRC

BY Outlook Business Desk

Chandra’s letter to the Board had referred to one board member not supporting his reappointment. That Board member was likely Noel Tata.

Now, whether Chandra is willing to change his position remains unclear.

The issue had already created differences within the group. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had earlier raised concerns over the performance of businesses including Air India and Tata Digital, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

Succession Process Faces Trusts Hurdle

With IPO plans, leadership succession and Tata Trusts’ governance issues now converging, the September 17 meeting could prove pivotal for Tata Sons.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has begun the process of constituting a selection committee for Chandra’s successor.

However, Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns about 23.56% of Tata Sons, remains unable to convene trustee meetings amid proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, per Moneycontrol.

RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid To Surrender NBFC Licence, Setting Stage For Mandatory Listing - null
RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid To Surrender NBFC Licence, Setting Stage For Mandatory Listing

BY PTI

The two principal trusts collectively form the core of Tata Trusts’ 66% holding in Tata Sons.

Their continuing differences over the holding company’s future could therefore complicate both succession planning and the proposed listing.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×