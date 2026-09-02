Tata Sons Chairman Search Hits Roadblock As SRTT Remains Barred From Meetings

The search for N Chandrasekaran’s successor as Tata Group chairman has been delayed by a regulatory hurdle.
Sir Ratan Tata Trust is currently unable to hold internal meetings needed to nominate its representative to the succession panel.
Tata Trusts has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to seek permission for the appointment.
The search for N Chandrasekaran’s successor as Tata Group chairman has hit a regulatory roadblock, more than two weeks after he announced that he would not seek another term. The delay is linked to restrictions preventing the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from holding internal meetings, according to a Bloomberg report.
The trust is among the 13 charitable organisations that together form the majority shareholder in Tata Group holding company Tata Sons. Because of the restrictions, SRTT has not been able to nominate its representative to the five-member joint search panel, the people said.
Tata Trusts, which collectively owns 66% of Tata Sons, has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking permission for SRTT to appoint its representative to the panel. The panel was announced by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
Regulatory Restrictions Delay Succession Process
The issue stems from an ongoing probe under which SRTT has been restricted from conducting internal meetings. The restriction has become a key obstacle for the succession process because the trust needs to select a representative for the panel.
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The delay comes after Chandrasekaran said on August 12 that he would step down once his current term ends in February. His decision has triggered a search for the next chairman while raising questions about the preparedness of the conglomerate’s leadership for succession.
The news agency reported that the situation has also brought renewed attention to Tata Group’s complicated ownership structure. The arrangement, involving several charitable trusts, has previously raised concerns about governance and transparency.
Pressure Builds Ahead Of Key Tata Sons Meetings
The regulatory hurdle has already affected Tata Sons’ corporate calendar. The company had to adjourn its annual general meeting last month after failing to meet the required quorum, with the restrictions on SRTT’s meetings contributing to the situation.
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The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s decision on Tata Trusts’ request is still awaited. Meanwhile, Tata Sons is scheduled to hold its next board meeting on September 17, making the timing of the regulatory decision important for the succession process.
Chandrasekaran can legally continue as chairman until February. Tata Sons has also received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to conduct its annual shareholders’ meeting, Bloomberg reported. The continued delay could increase pressure on Noel Tata, who heads the trusts, to provide greater clarity on the group’s leadership transition.