Tata Power Mundra Plant Inks Supplementary PPA with GUVNL

Tata Power on Tuesday said its arm Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), which operates Mundra plant has signed supplementary power purchase agreements (PPA) with GUVNL (Gujarat).
According to a regulatory filing, the company will ink PPAs with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.
"With reference to the temporary suspension of company operations of its units located at Mundra, we hereby inform you that the Company has executed Supplementary Power Purchase Agreement for Tata Power Mundra Plant with GUVNL (Gujarat)," it stated.
It further informed the bourses that the same shall also be executed with the Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.
The company had suspended operations at all units of Mundra plant on July 2, 2025 and has been suffering losses due to temporary closure of the plant.
Earlier, the company had informed in a regulatory filing that the Gujarat cabinet has approved the Supplementary PPA and a governement order has been issued.
After regulatory clearances, the company and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) will sign the agreement, it had said.
The company has been incurring losses due to closure of units at Tata Mundra plant, which is run by its arm Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL).
The 4,000 MW Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) in Kutch, Gujarat, is a coal-based thermal power plant with five 800 MW units providing electricity to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The share of Tata Power turned positive at ₹387.20 apiece on the BSE