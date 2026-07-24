CG Power Q1 Profit Rises 16% To ₹308 Cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday posted a 15.5% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹308.28 crore for the June quarter of FY27, on the back of higher revenues.
In the year-ago period, net profit stood at ₹266.87 crore, as per an exchange filing. Total income rose to ₹3,364.39 crore from ₹2,906.30 crore.
The results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands and other non-operating subsidiaries.
The company's board has approved the expansion project for manufacturing Extra High Voltage (EHV) Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) at Vilholi, Nashik.
The existing EHV GIS manufacturing facility is operating at full capacity, with constraints in both production throughput and available physical space.
The shop floor, assembly bays, testing areas, and material storage facilities are fully utilised.
As a result, the plant is unable to accommodate additional equipment or production lines without disrupting ongoing operations.
The current and projected order pipeline necessitates doubling of the existing manufacturing capacity to meet higher order intake without compromising delivery timelines and quality standards.
The total estimated project cost is ₹35.17 crore (net of taxes). The project is expected to be completed within 4-6 months.
Order intake for the quarter was ₹5,211 crore and unexecuted order backlog as of June 30, 2026 was 45% higher YoY at ₹18,965 crore.
Advertisement
“This quarter continues to reflect steady, disciplined execution in an uncertain external environment. While global trade realignments, currency volatility, and elevated input costs remain part of the landscape, we continue adapting effectively. Our demand drivers remain intact and diversified, spanning grid modernisation, renewable integration, rail modernisation, and electronics manufacturing in India, further supported by an improvement in manufacturing activity and private capex," said Amar Kaul, Group CEO and Managing Director.