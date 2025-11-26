Tata Motors Says EV Lead Will Hold Even as Rivals Close In

Tata remains the largest EV maker in India with a 35% share in the first half of 2025, according to JATO Dynamics. As per the auto analyst firm, this is about 15 percentage points lower than last year and reflects faster growth from MG Motor at 30% and Mahindra at 23.8%, rather than a slide in Tata’s own volumes. Hyundai and BYD follow at 6.4% and 3.5%.