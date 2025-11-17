Tata Motors PV Shares Plunge as JLR Woes Trigger One of Its Weakest Quarters | Explained

JLR said sales in the EU are still uncertain, while the UK market is steady. Demand in the US remains weak because of tariff issues, and in China, the lower luxury tax threshold (from RMB 1.3 million to RMB 0.9 million) has further hurt demand. JLR is expected to absorb this added cost for now. The company also indicated that marketing expenses will stay high. Some tariff relief is expected in Q3, as most of Q2 was impacted by higher tariffs. But overall, geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty, and supply chain risks continue.