Grok Content Concerns: Govt Sends Second Notice to X on AI Safeguards

The government has sent 2nd notice to X asking it to submit clearer, step-by-step details on how it will prevent misuse of its Grok AI.
Authorities said X’s assurances focus on punishing users but do not clearly explain the technical details being added to stop obscene content from being generated.
The issue arose after Grok was allegedly used to create explicit content, especially targeting women.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked X Corp to give clearer details on how it plans to prevent misuse of its AI chatbot Grok, after finding the company’s initial response unsatisfactory, reports stated citing government sources.
The government had earlier issued a notice to X after Grok was allegedly used by some users to create and share obscene images and videos, especially targeting women in a sexually explicit and degrading manner. Following this, MeitY sought information on the safety checks and controls X has put in place to stop such misuse.
While X, in its response to the initial notice, had said that it is ready to take action against users who generate objectionable content, officials reportedly said the company has not clearly explained what technical safeguards will prevent such content from being crated in the first place.
In its reply, X had acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and assured the government that it would comply with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and related rules. The company also said it has already blocked content flagged by the government and will act against accounts that prompt Grok to generate non-consensual obscene material.
However, officials reportedly said these assurances do not fully address the main concern, as there is little clarity on specific changes being made to Grok’s system or its responses to prevent future misuse. Following this, the government issued a follow-up notice to the company.
The government had issued the original notice to X’s India compliance head on January 2. It later gave the platform more time to submit a detailed Action Taken Report, with the deadline extended to January 7 at 5 PM, according to an earlier report by Hindustan Times.
Separately, X restricted Grok’s image generation and editing features to paying subscribers only. While this blocks free users from accessing these tools, the move was criticised globally, raiing fresh questions about whether limiting access behind a paywall is enough to ensure safety.