Chinese Carmakers Chip Away a Third of India’s EV Market: Here’s How

BYD, Tesla’s global rival, formally entered the Indian automotive space in 2016 as a battery and bus-chassis supplier, mainly through its collaboration with Olectra for electric buses. It set up a manufacturing base near Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. In November 2021, BYD launched the e6 electric MPV in India, followed by its first mainstream passenger EV, the Atto 3 electric SUV, assembled from semi-knocked-down (SKD) kits in Chennai.