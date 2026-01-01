Ola Electric Market Share Jumps in December After Service Overhaul

Ola Electric’s share climbed sharply in December, backed by higher registrations
Hyperservice boosts turnaround times and customer satisfaction
New battery-powered scooters and certified motorcycles set to drive growth
The market share of Ola Electric has increased to 9.3% in December over 7.2% in November 2025. As per VAHAN data, the EV maker has reported vehicle registrations of 9.020 units in December. Its December market share further rose to nearly 12%, indicating a clear uptick in demand and market share gains, PTI reported.
The company has attributed the growth to Hyperservice, its focused service transformation program. It has even positioned Hyperservice for a sustained business turnaround driven by improving customer experience, rising demand, and disciplined operational execution.
Ola Electric chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal, in an official statement, said “Our priority has been to fix the fundamentals of service with speed and discipline. Hyperservice is a structurally focused programme, not a short-term fix, and we are already seeing clear outcomes in customer experience, market share, and bookings momentum”.
“Early indicators point to an improvement in demand. With the rollout of 4,680-cell vehicles and upcoming BESS deliveries, we are strengthening both our near-term execution and long-term technology roadmap. We believe this positions Ola Electric for sustained growth with improving operational leverage,” he added.
The company rolled out the Hyperservice initiative to reinforce its service infrastructure after operational strain caused by rapid expansion. The effort focuses on clearing pending requests, boosting manpower, improving spare parts supply, and enabling customer self-help tools.
As a result, service turnaround times have improved sharply, with 77% of customer complaints resolved on the same day in December 2025, the report said.
After gaining market share in December 2025, Ola Electric said it reclaimed its position among the top three EV players in nearly a dozen states, including key EV markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana.
Along with service recovery, Ola Electric said it commenced deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh scooters in November 2025, seeing strong early demand.
Its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+, powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, has also received government certification and will start deliveries of the model.
The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency.