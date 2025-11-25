Expect SUV Contribution To Overall Sales To Go Past 70%: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO

When asked about the impact of GST rate reductions on sales of hatchbacks, Chandra said, "Yes, we did see a significant boost in volumes of Tiago as well as Altroz, but we saw bigger boost in compact SUV and subcompact SUV." Stating that there is a trend and aspiration for people to go for SUVs, he said,"If there is, at the same price point an SUV option, people prefer that more and that is very clear." Chandra further said the domestic PV industry has witnessed growth of 5% and 17% in the last two months respectively and "this month also can be a double digit growth for the industry".