Tata Motors PV Q1FY27 Profit Falls 80% YoY To ₹775 Cr As JLR Faces Pressure

Consolidated net profit fell over 80% year-on-year to ₹775 crore.
Revenue rose 9.2% to ₹95,799 crore, supported by strong domestic growth.
JLR’s profit before tax and exceptional items fell to £109 million from £351 million a year earlier.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹775 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, down more than 80% from ₹3,924 crore a year earlier, as weaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) performance weighed on earnings.
Revenue from operations, however, increased 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹95,799 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 59% to ₹1,606 crore, while the consolidated EBITDA margin declined to 7.4% from 8.7% a year earlier.
The company said JLR faced a challenging quarter due to temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a key component supplier, the Middle East conflict and the planned wind-down of Jaguar.
JLR Profit Falls On Lower Volumes
JLR’s revenue declined 9.6% YoY to £5.97 billion, while wholesales fell 9.2%. Profit before tax and exceptional items dropped to £109 million from £351 million in the year-ago period.
JLR’s EBITDA margin fell to 8.1%, while its EBIT margin declined to 2.8%. The company said lower volumes and higher variable marketing expenses affected profitability, partly offset by favourable structural costs.
PB Balaji, CEO of TMPVL, said JLR continued to see strong demand for its brands despite near-term industry challenges. He also pointed to four upcoming products — Range Rover Electric, Range Rover Sport Electric, Range Rover GT and Jaguar Type 01.
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Domestic Business Posts Strong Growth
Tata Motors’ domestic business recorded 65% YoY revenue growth during the quarter. However, higher commodity costs and foreign-exchange movements moderated the improvement in margins.
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of TMPVL, said the domestic business delivered 46% YoY volume growth, supported by customer demand and recent launches. EV volumes crossed 34,000 units, marking 112% growth from a year earlier.
“Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year for Tata Motors PV,” Chandra said, adding that the company remained confident of maintaining its growth momentum through the year.
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Dhiman Gupta, CFO of TMPVL, said supply constraints and elevated commodity and foreign-exchange costs continued to affect performance, but the company remained focused on improving margins and addressing supply bottlenecks.
The company ended the quarter with net debt of ₹42,200 crore, while consolidated free cash flow was negative ₹11,800 crore, mainly due to seasonal working-capital requirements.