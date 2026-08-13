Ford’s China Shift: Some Lincoln Production To Move To US From 2030

Ford will begin shifting production of some Lincoln models from China to the US in 2030.
The Lincoln Nautilus currently faces a 52.5% US tariff when imported from China.
Ford said tariffs were the main reason behind the decision, with technology restrictions also playing a role.
Ford Motor plans to move production of some Lincoln models from China to the US beginning in 2030, Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley told Reuters on Wednesday, as the automaker looks to strengthen its US manufacturing base amid higher tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles.
The move comes as vehicles imported from China face steep duties in the US. Ford confirmed that the Lincoln Nautilus, its main vehicle imported from China, is subject to a 52.5% tariff.
Farley, speaking in a joint interview with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, said Ford decided to make the shift after the administration finalised its tariff policy and the company understood its impact.
The US-made Lincoln vehicles will be sold in the domestic market as Ford looks to increase production, although the company has not said where the vehicles will be manufactured.
Tariffs Drive Ford’s China Production Shift
Farley said tariffs were the main factor behind the decision, while restrictions under the US Connected Vehicle Rule also contributed. The rule restricts the use of certain Chinese technology and hardware in vehicles sold in the US. Ford had previously sought government authorisation to continue selling vehicles that could have been affected by the rules.
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Ford said discussions with the US Commerce Department showed that the Lincoln Nautilus no longer required such authorisation to be sold in the country.
The company had earlier said that the Nautilus software was developed in the US but installed in China. Ford sold about 34,000 Nautilus vehicles in the US last year.
US Auto Industry Shifts Production
Ford is not the only automaker moving production from China to the US. General Motors has said it will shift production of its Buick Envision from China to the US starting in 2028.
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US lawmakers are also considering further restrictions on Chinese-linked vehicle companies. A proposal approved by the Senate Commerce Committee in July would prevent companies more than 15% owned by Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the US.
Ford already has a US production base for Lincoln. The Navigator is assembled in Louisville, Kentucky, while the Aviator is built at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Both models are also exported to markets including Canada, Mexico and West Asia.