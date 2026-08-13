Honasa Consumer Net Profit Jumps 119% YoY In June Quarter

Mamaearth's parent firm Honasa Consumer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹90.4 crore for the June quarter of FY27, up 119% from ₹41.3 crore in the same period last year. Profit rose from ₹69.4 crore in the preceding quarter.
Revenue from operations climbed 27% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹755.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹595.3 crore in Q1 FY26, and was also higher than the ₹657.1 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
Varun Alagh, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer, said the company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit, with EBITDA more than doubling to ₹110 crore. He said the growth was driven by both the company's established and newer brands.
According to the company, EBITDA margin stood at 14.1%, while profit-after-tax margin came in at 11.5%, reflecting continued improvement in profitability as the business scales. Focus Categories grew more than 35% during the quarter, led by strength across key sales channels.
Mamaearth, The Derma Co Drive Growth
Mamaearth accelerated to high-teens growth, led by its Focus Categories, with Rice Dewy Bright Face Wash becoming the company's top-selling face cleanser and Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo emerging as its second hair-care ingredient to cross ₹100 crore in annual recurring revenue, after onion.
The Derma Co crossed ₹1,000 crore in net sales value annual recurring revenue and entered what the company called the "teens EBITDA club," with its face cleansers segment crossing ₹200 crore in annual recurring revenue. This makes Honasa the only FMCG company in India to have built two ₹1,000 crore brands in the last decade, according to the company.
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Younger brands grew more than 40%, with traction across categories including premium serums, men's skincare, hair colour and sunscreen. BTM Ventures crossed ₹150 crore in annual recurring revenue and has grown more than twofold since its acquisition, expanding beyond its South India base into Maharashtra and newer channels.
The company said its offline business scaled during the quarter, with general trade and modern trade both growing over 40%, and outlet coverage crossing around 3 lakh FMCG retail outlets. Honasa also entered the fragrance category with FIKN, which it described as India's first elixir brand.
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Alagh said the company aims to build a "House of Brands" by staying close to its core business, sharpening category strategies, and maintaining discipline in capital allocation and talent.
Shares of Honasa Consumer closed 2.84% higher at ₹481.20 apiece on the BSE on August 13.