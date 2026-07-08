Tata Motors Targets 20% PV Market Share, $100 Bn Auto Biz In Five Years

Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company wants to achieve a 10x growth in volumes
He also said Tata aims to maintain its electric vehicle market share at 40-45%
JLR's production halted due to a cyberattack and contributed to a decline in revenue
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) has set a target of capturing a 20% share of India's passenger vehicle market by FY30. The aim is backed by a stronger product pipeline, increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and continued focus on electric vehicles (EVs), Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.
Addressing shareholders at the company's 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chandrasekaran said the automaker aims to achieve more than 1.2 million vehicle sales by FY30, representing a ten-fold increase in volumes over FY20, as per news agency PTI.
Tata Motors' current passenger vehicle market share stands at 14.2%.
"Looking ahead in the next five years, the company has a big ambition. Basically, in the decade between FY20 and FY30, the company wants to achieve a 10x growth in volumes with an ambition of 1.2 million plus vehicles and achieve a market share of 20% from the current 14.2%," Chandrasekaran said, as per PTI.
AI And Product Launches To Support Expansion
Tata Motors has entered FY27 with a strong pipeline of new passenger vehicles and powertrains across both its domestic business and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), with several JLR launches scheduled for the second half of the year.
The company is also increasing investments in digital technologies across its operations.
Chandrasekaran said the company is also significantly investing in digital technologies, especially AI, across the value chain.
"The collaboration between Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles and JLR is getting stronger, leveraging the complementary capabilities in manufacturing, technology and people," he added, as per PTI.
He said that the recently operational passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in Tamil Nadu marks an important milestone for the company.
The greenfield plant, inaugurated earlier this year, will produce next-generation vehicles, including electric models, for both Tata Motors and JLR.
Auto Business Targets $100 Bn Revenue
Chandrasekaran also outlined broader ambitions for the Tata Group's automotive business. Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business and JLR together are expected to generate around $60 billion in revenue over the next five years, while the commercial vehicle business is targeting $40 billion, taking the group's overall automotive business to $100 billion.
"I want to say that both companies (Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd) have got very ambitious targets. The next five years (till FY31) the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles company, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will target a sale of $60 billion with JLR contributing about $45-50 billion and Tata Motors, domestic business, contributing about $15 billion," he said, as per PTI.
Tata Motors plans to invest ₹40,000 crore in its domestic business over the next five years, while JLR has earmarked around 20 billion British pounds for capital expenditure.
Chandrasekaran also said the company aims to maintain its electric vehicle market share at 40-45%, broadly in line with its current level of around 42%.
Demerger And Turnaround
Chandrasekaran described the demerger of Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehicle businesses into two separately listed entities as "a very decisive step" towards creating a globally competitive mobility business.
He also highlighted the company's financial turnaround since the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Tata Motors had transformed a cash burn of ₹4,000 crore into a positive cash flow of ₹2,000 crore while improving EBITDA by more than ₹5,000 crore.
Referring to JLR, he said a cyber incident temporarily halted production for nearly two months, contributing to a decline in revenue, although demand in the domestic passenger vehicle business remained resilient.