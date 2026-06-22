Tata Battery Arm Agratas Signs $530 Mn Deal With JLR to Supply EV Cells

Agratas has signed a seven-year, $530 million (about ₹5,000 crore) battery supply agreement with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) starting in the current financial year. The Tata Group subsidiary will initially supply nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery cells, generating an estimated $42 million (₹400 crore) in revenue for the 2026-2027 period, according to company disclosures.