Tata Battery Arm Agratas Signs $530 Mn Deal With JLR to Supply EV Cells

Tata Group's battery subsidiary Agratas, led by CEO Thomas Flack, signed a seven-year, $530 million battery supply agreement with Jaguar Land Rover.
The deal will initially supply nickel manganese cobalt battery cells to JLR, generating an estimated $42 million in revenue for Agratas during 2026-2027.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited is seeking shareholder approval for this related-party transaction to ensure operational efficiencies and cost optimisation.
Agratas has signed a seven-year, $530 million (about ₹5,000 crore) battery supply agreement with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) starting in the current financial year. The Tata Group subsidiary will initially supply nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery cells, generating an estimated $42 million (₹400 crore) in revenue for the 2026-2027 period, according to company disclosures.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle is seeking shareholder approval for the related-party transaction, according to a company resolution. The move secures long-term components for JLR while establishing a steady revenue stream for the battery manufacturer.
"These transactions enable smooth and uninterrupted business operations through a consistent supply of necessary requisite quality and quantity of batteries, leading to operational efficiencies, cost optimisation and enhanced productivity," the company resolution said.
Driving Group Synergies
Production volumes will increase rapidly. Agratas expects to scale up commercial operations in the fourth quarter, eventually expanding production from range-focused NMC units to stability-focused lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistries.
The manufacturer previously secured a $730 million bank loan facility based on potential supply agreements with internal automotive firms. This JLR contract directly supports the automaker's upcoming electric vehicle rollout, including the Range Rover Electric and a new line of Jaguar models.
Internal sourcing will also assist JLR in its corporate mission to reduce costs by £1.7 billion over the next two years.
Reducing China Reliance
Geopolitics is reshaping automotive supply chains. Indian vehicle manufacturers are working to reduce reliance on China after Beijing restricted exports of rare-earth magnets in 2025.
To localise production, Agratas is constructing a 20-gigawatt-hour factory in Sanand, Gujarat, alongside a 40-gigawatt-hour plant in Somerset, UK.
Despite the broader push away from Chinese component dependence, AESC Group bought a 12% stake in Agratas for ₹66 crore in March 2025. AESC is owned by the Chinese energy technology firm Envision.
Scrutiny on New Bets
The battery unit faces high expectations. Formed in 2023, Agratas operates under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Flack. Tata Group Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran leads the board, which includes JLR Chief Executive P.B. Balaji.
The supply contract arrives as Chandrasekaran's tenure undergoes internal review. Executives face scrutiny regarding the massive capital investments and financial returns associated with the conglomerate's emerging technology businesses.
The Tata Group has traditionally used dividend income from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to bankroll its modern ventures. This capital allocation strategy directly funded acquisitions and startups including Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Agratas.