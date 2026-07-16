Tata Group Seeks Kerala's Approval For ₹10,000 Cr Shipbuilding Investment

He also accused the previous CPM-led government of waiving a penalty of about ₹219 crore that Adani Port was liable to pay for delays in completing the Vizhinjam project. He said the project, originally due for completion in 2019, was delayed, and the concession period was extended by five years, from 40 to 45 years, instead of imposing the penalty of ₹12 lakh a day for delays, which added up to ₹219 crore. "They waived every single rupee of it. They waived it in two stages," he alleged.