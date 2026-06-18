Tata Motors To Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices From July

Tata Motors announced up to 2.5% price hike across commercial vehicles from July 2026
Price will vary by model as Tata Motors offsets costs while maintaining quality and performance
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles earlier raised prices up to 1.5% across ICE and EV models from July 1
Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its commercial vehicle range, with prices set to increase by up to 2.5% starting July 1, 2026. The company said the revision comes as it looks to offset rising input and commodity costs that have continued to put pressure on the automotive sector.
The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said, adding that the adjustment is aimed at partially balancing higher production expenses while maintaining product quality and performance standards.
The move comes just days after Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced a separate price hike of up to 1.5% across its internal combustion engine and electric vehicle portfolio, also effective from July 1. That earlier revision was similarly linked to sustained inflation in input costs.
The company said the latest adjustment reflects ongoing increases in raw material prices and overall cost pressures in the industry. It added that the revision is needed to manage manufacturing costs while continuing to offer reliable and modern mobility solutions.
Price Hike Driven By Rising Costs
Tata Motors has increased prices as the company responds to higher production costs and ongoing pressure from raw materials. The automaker said the revision is aimed at balancing rising expenses while continuing normal operations.
The company is a key player in India’s commercial vehicle market and makes a wide range of transport vehicles used in goods movement, public transport and infrastructure work across the country.
It also works on improving vehicle technology and transport solutions that help fleet operators manage vehicles more efficiently. Tata Motors runs manufacturing facilities in India and South Korea and operates in several global markets including Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Auto Sector Faces Cost Pressure
The price hike comes as car makers across the industry raise prices to cope with higher costs of materials and ongoing supply issues. Many companies have already taken similar steps over the past year to manage expenses and protect earnings.
After the update, Tata Motors shares stayed steady at around ₹403 during trading, showing a stable reaction from the market.