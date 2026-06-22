Tata Motors Gains 2% After Securing Orders For Over 3,400 Electric Commercial Vehicles

Shares of Tata Motors rose nearly 2% on Monday after the company announced that it had secured orders for more than 3,400 electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across multiple segments, underscoring growing adoption of electric mobility among fleet operators and businesses.
The stock gained 1.8% to ₹409.25 apiece in early trade, extending its rally to around 11% over the past two weeks.
The orders comprise nearly 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, close to 900 trucks and about 500 buses. The vehicles will be deployed across sectors including e-commerce, logistics, FMCG, FMCD distribution and intra-city mobility, as well as more demanding industries such as cement, steel, mining and airport tarmac operations.
The latest order win adds to Tata Motors' growing presence in India's electric commercial vehicle market, where the company has been expanding its product portfolio and charging ecosystem to accelerate adoption among fleet operators.
The company said the orders reflect increasing confidence in electric commercial mobility solutions as businesses look to reduce operating costs and meet sustainability targets.
Electric Commercial Vehicle Portfolio Expands
Tata Motors said it has significantly strengthened its electric commercial vehicle portfolio over the past year by introducing a new generation of products designed for different operating conditions and duty cycles.
In the small commercial vehicle and pick-up segment, the company currently offers the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV and Intra EV, which are targeted at last-mile delivery and intra-city transportation requirements.
The company has also expanded its presence in intermediate and heavy commercial vehicle categories through the Ultra EV range in the 7-12 tonne segment. Its portfolio additionally includes the Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper, aimed at addressing more demanding freight transportation needs.
For passenger transportation, Tata Motors offers the Starbus EV and Ultra EV bus range, which are being deployed for both intra-city and inter-city mobility applications.
The company said the broader product lineup enables it to address a wide range of commercial transportation requirements while supporting the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions.
Charging Network And Fleet Ecosystem Support Growth
Apart from expanding its vehicle portfolio, Tata Motors said it has adopted an ecosystem-led strategy to drive large-scale adoption of electric commercial vehicles.
The company currently has more than 3,800 electric buses operating across multiple Indian cities. These buses have cumulatively covered over 55 crore kilometres, providing valuable operational experience and demonstrating the viability of electric mobility at scale.
In the small commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors said more than 17,000 electric SCVs are already on Indian roads, highlighting growing acceptance among logistics and delivery operators.
To support customers, the company has partnered with more than 14 charge point operators to expand charging infrastructure. It has also introduced EV-focused financing solutions through collaborations with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Additional support measures include its Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform and uptime assurance programmes designed to improve fleet efficiency and vehicle utilisation.
According to the company, the combination of a wider product range, charging infrastructure, financing options and digital fleet management tools is helping make electric commercial vehicles a practical and commercially viable solution for businesses across sectors.