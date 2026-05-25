Tata Sons May 26 Meet: All Eyes on Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment; What Else to Expect

Tata Sons Listing Issue

He is also expected to articulate his views on whether Tata Sons should remain unlisted. The potential listing has remained a sensitive issue within the Tata ecosystem over the past few years. In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-UL) under its Scale-Based Regulation framework, which required it to list by September 2025.