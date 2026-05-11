Noel Tata May Exit Tata Group Co-Boards Ahead of 70th Birthday—A Look at His Journey

Noel Tata preparing to exit Tata group boards at 70
Tata Group follows age-based succession norms for governance and board transitions
Under Noel Tata, Trent revenue grew nearly ninefold since FY14
Noel Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trusts, is preparing to exit Tata group company boards as he is nearing 70, people familiar with the matter told The Economic Times.
The newspaper also reported that discussions around potential transitions are already underway with senior executives.
Noel Tata will turn 70 in November this year. The Tata group has a governance practice where executives retire from operational roles at 65 and step down from nonexecutive board positions at 70.
The group historically followed such age-linked succession norms including during the transition of late Ratan Tata.
Noel Tata's Journey
Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata, became the chairman of Tata Trust on October 11, 2024. He now oversees both the philanthropic and strategic interests of the Group, balancing business leadership with social impact initiatives.
His corporate journey began in 1999 when he took charge as Managing Director of Trent, the retail company founded by his mother, where he turned Westside into a profitable venture. He joined the boards of Titan Industries and Voltas in 2003, before becoming Managing Director of Tata International in 2010, where he steered the conglomerate's international operations.
Noel Tata assumed the chairmanship of Trent in April 2014 following the retirement of FH Kavarana. Under his watch, the company's revenue surged nearly ninefold — from ₹2,333 crore in FY14 to ₹20,193 crore in FY26 — while the business swung from a loss of Rs 19 crore to a profit of ₹1,477 crore.
He took over as chairman of Voltas in August 2017, succeeding Ishaat Hussain upon his retirement. Revenue at the company more than doubled from ₹6,404 crore in FY17 to ₹15,737 crore in FY25, with net profit climbing from ₹578 crore to ₹841 crore. The stock has gained 151% since Tata assumed the role.
He also serves as chairman of Tata Investment Corporation, which focuses on investments in both listed and unlisted equities.