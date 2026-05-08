Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Friday reported a 35.36% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,179 crore for the March quarter of FY26.
The company posted a net profit of ₹871 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Titan.
Its sales surged 48.28% to ₹20,607 crore in the March quarter of FY26, which, according to Titan, is "one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company's history".
Total expenses of Titan jumped 85.16% to ₹25,579 crore in the March quarter.
For the entire FY26, Titan's profit surged 52% to ₹5,073 crore. It was ₹3,337 crore a year ago.
Its consolidated sales in FY26 advanced 34.4% to ₹76,797 crore.
Titan's total consolidated income rose 44.62% to ₹88,136 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.
Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Friday were trading at ₹5,530 on BSE, down 4.83% from the previous close.