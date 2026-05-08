BNI Ahmedabad To Host Symposium 2026, Bring Together 10,000+ Business Leaders

Yash Vasant, Chairman and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, said, “Symposium 2026 is where ambition meets opportunity at scale. Imagine 10,000+ business leaders in one room, not just exchanging cards but building real relationships that drive growth. This year, we are taking networking beyond numbers to create an ecosystem where the right conversations happen faster and collaborations take shape instantly. We are truly going upward, forward and beyond.”