Bonds, Loans and a Bold Leap: Inside Sun Pharma's Plan to Finance $12-Bn Organon Deal

This is not the first time Sun Pharma has pursued a financially stressed acquisition. In 2007, it successfully took over Israeli research firm Taro Pharma, which was then listed in New York and in financial difficulty. In 2014, it bought Ranbaxy Laboratories, then facing regulatory action from the US Food and Drug Administration, from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo for around $3.2 billion. Organon marks Sun Pharma's sixth acquisition in the past 16 years.