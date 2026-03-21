Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Glenmark Launch Generic Semaglutide Injection in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said, "With the launch of Noveltreat and Sematrinity, our endeavour is to provide a high-quality, affordable therapy to a wider patient community in India. We are offering a comprehensive range, backed by our decades of expertise in manufacturing complex medicines." Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said it has also launched of its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda for management of type 2 diabetes in India.