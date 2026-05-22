Gold Jewellery Sales Volumes To Fall Nearly 15% In FY27, Sharpest Decline In 10 Years

With domestic gold prices at around Rs 1,60,000 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold — up roughly 55% last fiscal on the back of geopolitical uncertainty and a weakening rupee — realisations are expected to be 35-40% higher on-year. That surge is enough to drive overall revenue growth of 20-25% for the sector even as volumes shrink, and Crisil expects absolute EBITDA to rise around 20% for gold jewellery retailers this fiscal.