Sun Pharma Gets DCGI Nod For Generic Weight-Loss Drug Amid Patent Fight With Novo Nordisk

DCGI approval to Sun Pharma comes amid an ongoing patent dispute with Novo Nordisk in the Delhi High Court. The case relates to semaglutide, the active ingredient in Danish pharma giant’s drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. In December 2025, the Delhi High Court allowed Sun Pharma to manufacture and export its semaglutide formulation. However, the court barred domestic sales in India until the expiry of Novo Nordisk’s patent in March 2026.