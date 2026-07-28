Swiggy Names Nandita Sinha as Instamart CEO After Amitesh Jha's Resignation

Swiggy has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as Instamart's new Chief Executive Officer
She succeeds Amitesh Jha, who led the quick commerce platform through a key phase of expansion and profitability improvements
Sinha will oversee the next phase of growth, focusing on assortment, customer experience and operational execution
Quick commerce platform Swiggy's Instamart has appointed former Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
She succeeds Amitesh Jha, who is stepping down after leading the business through a significant phase of expansion.
Sinha will assume the role from August 3.
Announcing the appointment, Swiggy Managing Director and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said Sinha brings extensive experience in building consumer internet businesses and will steer Instamart into its next phase of growth.
"Nandita is one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders, and I'm enthusiastic about the vision, customer obsession and operational rigour she brings to the team we've built at Instamart," said Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy.
Majety also acknowledged Amitesh Jha's contribution, saying he helped guide the platform through a crucial growth period while strengthening its differentiation strategy with initiatives such as Noice.
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Jha also played a key role in improving Instamart's contribution margins, expanding the business and building a high-performing organisation.
"Over his tenure, he has been instrumental in scaling Instamart through a critical growth phase, building a strong, high-performing culture, and leaving the organisation in a solid, well-run state," Majety said.
Sinha Brings Over Two Decades Of Experience
Sinha most recently served as CEO of Myntra, where she led the fashion e-commerce platform through a period of market share gains after it achieved EBITDA profitability in 2024.
She has more than 20 years of experience across consumer internet and FMCG businesses, having previously held leadership roles at Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever.
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Speaking on her appointment, Sinha said she was looking forward to leading Instamart's next stage of development.
"Instamart is a business with a strong customer-first culture, great talent and significant opportunities ahead," she said, adding that she looks forward to "shape its next chapter of growth."
Instamart was launched in 2020 and currently operates in more than 131 cities across India.
Sinha will lead the platform's next phase of growth by building on its product assortment strategy, operational capabilities, customer focus and improving profitability metrics.