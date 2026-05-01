SIS Ltd, a leading security and facility management services provider, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹102.50 crore for the March quarter of FY26.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹223.35 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from SIS.
Its revenue from operations increased 31% to ₹4,489.30 crore in the March quarter of FY26. This was ₹3,427.87 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
SIS's total expenses surged 20.75% to ₹4,401.23 crore in the March quarter.
The revenue from 'Security Services - India' jumped up 34.15% to ₹1,925.32 crore.
This was helped by "major wins during the quarter came from the e-commerce, construction & manufacturing and power & energy sectors", SIS said in its earnings statement.
Similarly, its revenue from Security Solutions - International surged 37% to ₹1,949.58 crore.
The "growth was primarily driven by new wins in the e-commerce and Government sectors", it said.
Its revenue from the 'Facilities Management' segment rose 8.12% to ₹634.67 crore.
The total income of SIS in Q4 FY26, which includes other income, increased 30.7% to ₹4,500.97 crore.
For the entire FY26, SIS reported a profit of ₹137.81 crore. Its total consolidated income rose 21% to ₹16,030.07 crore for the financial year.
Commenting on the results, SIS Group Managing Director Rituraj Sinha said this is "the highest ever revenue, the highest ever EBITDA" of the company.
"SIS is moving from FY26, which is a rebound year, to potentially inflection year," he said.
Besides, SIS has also reduced its gross debt by ₹138 crore to ₹1,789 crore and net debt by ₹133 crore to ₹707 crore.
Last quarter, SIS recognised a liability of ₹290 crore to be paid for potential gratuity and leave, after the new Labour Codes were implemented.
"Following our annual reassessment of the liability, ₹38.8 crore was reversed during Q4 FY26, flowing through other comprehensive income,” it said.
Moreover, over 30,000 contracts are to be renegotiated through FY27 to give effect to the new Labour Codes, which will lead to a positive P&L impact.
While updating about its IPO, the company informed that it has been "delayed" owing to market instability.
"Roadshow preparations are advancing. Sebi has extended the validity of the IPO documents to 30th September 2026, providing flexibility to launch the transaction into a more optimal market window amid current geopolitical conditions," it said.