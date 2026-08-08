Himachal Govt Announces Schemes For Fishermen To Provide Subsidy On Boats And Fishing Gear

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced schemes for the fisheries sector to provide subsidies on the purchase of fishing boats and fishing gear.
The move will strengthen the fisheries sector and promote sustainable fishing practices across the state, officials said.
Under the fishing boat subsidy scheme, eligible reservoir fishermen will receive 70% financial assistance for the purchase of fishing boats.
The cost of each boat is ₹50,000, of which the state government has committed to bear 70 per cent, while the remaining 30% cost is to be borne by the beneficiary, according to officials.
The scheme aims to modernise the fishing fleet operating in major reservoirs, including Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Chamera, Ranjit Sagar and Kol Dam, thereby improving safety, operational efficiency and income opportunities for fishermen.
To avail the subsidy, the applicant must be an active member of a registered Primary Fisheries Cooperative Society and should have completed at least 50 fishing days in a financial year.
The state has also introduced the fishing gear scheme, providing a 90% subsidy on purchase of cast nets and gill nets.
Under the scheme, riverine fishermen will receive cast nets costing ₹3,000 at ₹300, with the state government providing a subsidy of ₹2,700.
Similarly, reservoir fishermen will receive gill nets worth ₹5,000 at only ₹500, while the state government will provide a subsidy of ₹4,500.
The initiative aims to make quality fishing gear affordable, promote sustainable fishing practices and enhance fish production in rivers and reservoirs across the state.
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Under the scheme, 4,000 riverine fishermen will receive cast nets and 3,000 reservoir fishermen will receive gill nets through the direct benefit transfer mechanism.
Beneficiaries must have a valid fishing licence issued by the fisheries department for at least three consecutive years.