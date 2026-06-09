Tata Trusts Meet, But Srinivasan's Future on Tata Sons Board Remains Unresolved

The meetings also followed Tata Trusts publicly rejecting allegations made in a fresh complaint to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner regarding the transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares to the late Naval Tata from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust in 1989. The trusts described the allegations as baseless, malicious, and an attempt to damage the reputation of the institution and the Tata family. Naval Tata was the father of the late Ratan Tata, Jimmy Tata, and Noel Tata.