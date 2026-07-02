RBI's New Rule Leaves Tata Sons' NBFC Exit Undecided

In 2022, the RBI had released a list of upper-layer NBFCs and given them a three-year timeline to get listed on stock exchanges. Tata Sons filed an application to surrender its CoR in 2024, a move seen as an attempt to avoid this listing requirement. Last week, the RBI's new guidelines reiterated that any NBFC with an asset size of Rs 1 lakh crore or more will continue to be classified in the upper-layer category.