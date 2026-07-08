Cult.fit IPO: Who Stands to Earn How Much from the Share Sale

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17.86 crore equity shares by existing investors and individual shareholders. The company may also carry out a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹190 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue. The exact value that each selling shareholder earns will depend on the price band, which has not yet been announced. Cult.fit plans to list its shares on the BSE and the NSE.