How to Integrate ESG into Core Business Strategy

At times, this requires incorporating climate risk into investment evaluations; at others, it demands a closer examination of workforce and stakeholder considerations. The priority is to identify the factors most material to the enterprise and ensure they are addressed comprehensively across all functions. In practice, it can look like making more deliberate choices about emissions and how resources like water and energy are utilised. For the pharmaceutical industry, it can mean rethinking manufacturing methods through green chemistry to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and strengthen responsibility across the life cycle of the product.