How to Integrate ESG into Core Business Strategy

Indian companies increasingly view sustainability as driver of resilience, competitiveness and long-term enterprise value.
Boards are integrating ESG priorities into governance, risk management and operational decision-making frameworks.
Carbon pricing and global trade rules are reshaping corporate sustainability and competitiveness strategies.
India’s economic growth is creating new opportunities, but it is also bringing sharper attention to climate vulnerability, resource intensity, workforce equity, and governance expectations. As enterprises scale, these realities are influencing business decisions, capital allocation and the way boards define long-term success.
In 2024, ESG-focused investments generated $1.2bn in revenue; projections indicate a rise to $4.1bn by 2030. This growth reflects more than heightened investor interest in sustainable business models. It signals a shift in how sustainability itself has evolved from simply a cost to a driver of long-term value, and points to a broader market belief that environmental and social performance, supported by sound governance, is increasingly linked to resilience and competitiveness.
India is also part of a wider shift in how business is being led. Sustainability is no longer treated as a peripheral obligation or reputational safeguard. It is becoming part of how companies judge risk, build resilience and define long-term relevance. The question for leadership is not whether sustainability matters, but whether it is embedded deeply enough to shape the decisions that determine an organisation’s future. What was once seen as a compliance cost is increasingly being recognised as a lever for value creation, risk mitigation and competitive advantage.
The strategic question for leadership has evolved. It is no longer whether sustainability matters, but whether it is sufficiently embedded to influence the decisions that determine enterprise value.
Embedding Sustainability into Corporate Practice
Sustainability has strategic relevance only when it informs actual business decisions, starting at the highest levels of leadership. Boards play a pivotal role in ensuring that these priorities are integrated into capital allocation, risk management, and due diligence across climate, labour and supply chain domains.
At times, this requires incorporating climate risk into investment evaluations; at others, it demands a closer examination of workforce and stakeholder considerations. The priority is to identify the factors most material to the enterprise and ensure they are addressed comprehensively across all functions. In practice, it can look like making more deliberate choices about emissions and how resources like water and energy are utilised. For the pharmaceutical industry, it can mean rethinking manufacturing methods through green chemistry to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and strengthen responsibility across the life cycle of the product.
Its influence is greatest when sustainability considerations are part of daily business activity. This calls for alignment across all functions and a commitment to shared responsibility and the same discipline must carry through everyday operating choices. In pharmaceuticals, for example, median renewable energy adoption now stands at 34.8%, underscoring a broader effort to combine operational efficiency with lower-carbon outcomes. These choices are as much about hedging future volatility as they are about emissions reduction. The most effective organisations treat sustainability not as a separate function but as an embedded operating principle integrated into procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product design.
Governance as the Catalyst
Governance provides sustainability commitments with credibility and weight. Effective governance delivers trusted oversight, strengthens risk management under pressure and ensures transparency in stakeholder engagement. Systems and accountability transform commitments from statements into measurable actions.
In a climate marked by geopolitical fragmentation, shifting trade dynamics, and supply chain volatility, governance must extend beyond compliance. It should reinforce organisational preparedness through measures such as scenario planning, stress testing and independent validation - all essential to maintaining clarity and consistency in strategic and operational decision-making.
When sustainability is anchored in robust governance, trust is reinforced, reputational risk is reduced and adaptability improves. This is becoming increasingly visible in India, where 89% of leading companies disclosed leadership indicators in their BRSR reports, reflecting growing expectations from investors and regulators for stronger accountability at the highest levels.
Future Positioning, National Impact
Sustainability performance is emerging as a decisive factor in competitiveness, both domestically and internationally. When embedded into corporate strategy with discipline, it can enhance resilience, stabilise cash flows and deepen stakeholder confidence.
In India, much depends on the caliber of leadership and the strategic choices made during growth. Markets reward organisations that demonstrate reliability, foresight and a capacity to adapt. Balancing expansion with emissions reduction, developing domestic low-carbon capabilities and broadening access to climate finance are increasingly becoming competitive advantages and businesses that are slow to act risk falling behind on both. India is operationalising its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), signaling a shift toward market-based carbon pricing. As this framework evolves, emissions will increasingly carry a financial implication either as a cost for carbon-intensive operations or as an opportunity for organisations that can generate tradable credits.
On the other hand, global trade is reinforcing this by making sustainability preparedness a factor in export competitiveness, as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) now ties market access to carbon performance. From leadership perspective, CBAM and CCTS introduce a new layer of financial planning, where carbon efficiency directly influences margins, investment decisions and balance sheet exposure.
India’s net-zero target for 2070 offers a clear national direction. Aligning with this goal is not merely a contribution to public policy; it is a strategic preparation for an economy where efficiency, credibility and resilience determine leadership. Businesses that integrate sustainability with conviction will be better placed to navigate disruption and maintain strong market positions in the future.
Foundation for Enduring Growth
Ultimately, sustainability will be assessed not by the language of corporate commitments, but by the decisions and governance practices that underpin them. Organisations that embed it into capital allocation, operational frameworks and everyday decision-making will be positioned to sustain growth, stimulate innovation, and reinforce stakeholder trust.
Those that act decisively will not only protect their own competitiveness but also contribute to setting higher standards for Indian enterprise. In an era where resilience and credibility define success, sustainability is no longer supplementary. It is integral to business leadership.
(Ramesh Swaminathan is Executive Director & Global CFO at Lupin. The Views expressed are personal.)