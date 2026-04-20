Supreme Court Reserves Order on Yes Bank's ₹8,415 Cr AT-1 Bond Write-Down

What Is the AT-1 Bonds Case

The case has its roots in one of the most consequential episodes in Indian banking history. On March 5, 2020, the central government imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank as the lender teetered on the brink of collapse. The Reserve Bank of India simultaneously superseded its board and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs. Within days, the government cleared the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, which reconstituted the bank and paved the way for a new board.