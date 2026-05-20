Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Net Profit Up 46% at ₹1,561.56 Crore

Commenting on the performance, Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said, "FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market." "We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers. The improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of USD 96 billion reinforce our commitment to sustainable value creation." SAMIL said its capex outlook for FY27 is around Rs 6,000 crore.