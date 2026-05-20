Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Net Profit Up 46% at ₹1,561.56 Crore

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,561.56 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by robust performance across businesses.
The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,072.27 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, said its board has approved raising of Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 34,309.31 crore against Rs 31,409.39 crore in the year-ago period, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 32,355.72 crore as compared to Rs 30,028.22 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
The board has recommended a final dividend of 25 paise per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, it added.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,085.55 crore as against Rs 4,145.7 crore in FY25, SAMIL said.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 1,26,103.67 crore as compared to Rs 1,13,662.57 crore in FY25, it added.
Commenting on the performance, Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said, "FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market." "We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers. The improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of USD 96 billion reinforce our commitment to sustainable value creation." SAMIL said its capex outlook for FY27 is around Rs 6,000 crore.