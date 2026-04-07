OpenAI Backs 32-Hour Workweeks and Portable Benefits in New Policy Paper

At the same time, it warns that advanced AI could exacerbate inequality, disrupt jobs and industries, empower malicious actors, weaken human oversight of powerful systems, and concentrate wealth and power. To manage these challenges, the paper reiterates its three core goals: broad-based prosperity, risk reduction, and democratized access and agency. It stresses that AI should improve living standards for all, remain safe and controllable, and not be confined to a small elite.