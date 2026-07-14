SBI To Rake In ₹13,655 Cr From AMC, NSE Stake Sale

Later this year, SBI is also expected to be part of the NSE's IPO, which could be India's largest public issue at around ₹30,000 crore. SBI is the single largest selling shareholder in the offer, planning to sell 24.75 million shares. While the price band for the issue has not yet been fixed, the bank is expected to receive at least ₹5,000 crore from the offer for sale, as per media reports.