SBI Stands to Earn ₹5,000 Cr from NSE IPO on ₹2 Cr Investment

Founding Shareholders in Line for Returns

SBI is not the only early backer set for an outsized gain. Stock Holding Corporation of India, which is selling around 11 million shares, acquired much of its stake at 46 paise per share and is on track for a roughly 4,467-fold return based on the gray market price, according to Bloomberg. Other founding shareholders, including GIC Re, New India Assurance, National Insurance, and Oriental Insurance, are also in line for sizable returns, as much as 6,422 times for the last three, the report added.